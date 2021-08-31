‘Crazy Damn People': Two Drivers Shot Minutes and Miles Apart on San Diego Freeways

Two people were injured early Tuesday in a pair of shootings on San Diego freeways that were just minutes and miles apart, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 2:15 a.m., a woman traveling on northbound Interstate 805 near the Logan Avenue bridge was shot from behind. Medics appeared to treat injuries to the woman's head before she was loaded in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

About 11 minutes later, another driver traveling east on State Route 94 was shot from behind near College Avenue. That person also suffered injuries from the gunfire and was hospitalized as a result.

"It doesn't get any more dangerous than this," CHP spokesperson Jake Sanchez said.

CHP investigators are trying to determine if the bullets came from the same shooter. Both victims reported the suspect firing from a dark-colored Nissan sedan.

"Location, times. All those things are consistent. The type of weapon used," Sanchez said.

Both victims’ injuries were nonlife-threatening. The first victim's car had at least two bullet holes in its driver's side.

Her neighbor told NBC 7 he, too, has been shot at on the road.

"To have something to do. You've got some crazy damn people around here," retired truck driver Jerry Snowden said.

The second shooting victim's car had at least four bullet holes in its driver door and window. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

"I don't know what that person was thinking, what was going on. The victims could have done something and not even realized it," Sanchez said.

The CHP recommends drivers stay vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary.

Both freeways were closed briefly for the investigation but have since fully reopened.