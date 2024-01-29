Coyote rescued from flood waters returned to wild

The young coyote who was rescued last week from a flooded field in the Tijuana River Valley is now back in the wild, wildlife rescue officials said.

Last Monday, as heavy rains drenched San Diego County, the San Diego Humane Society was called to the 2200 block of Dairy Mart Road about a dog with a bucket stuck on the animal's head floating in debris, according to the organization.

"Due to the difficult terrain, the only way to reach the animal was by boat, so San Diego Lifeguards helped our Humane Officers reach the animal -- who turned out to be coyote, not a dog," said Nina Thompson, director of public relations for the SDHS.

"The suffering coyote was rushed to our Bahde Wildlife Center for initial triage and care, where veterinarians administered a sedative and pain medication, then removed the bucket from his head, provided fluids and took X- rays. He was wet, suffering from mild hypothermia, and had cactus spines stuck in his fur and wounds that needed care," Thompson added.

After the first 24 hours, the coyote was transferred to the Ramona Wildlife Center, where a Project Wildlife team rehabilitates apex predators. The animal was monitored via cameras to ensure he was displaying healthy behaviors before returning to the wild.

On Friday evening, the Project Wildlife team released the coyote in a dry field, not far from where he was found.