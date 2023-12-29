County warns about possible TB exposure at Mission Valley YMCA

The woes continue for the folks operating and visiting the YMCA on Friars Road in San Diego.

On Monday, county officials announced that anybody at the Y between March 5 and Oct. 30 could have been exposed to tuberculosis. The county’s Public Health Services department is working with officials from the Mission Valley YMCA to alert members and staff that they might have been exposed to the highly infectious illness.

"Our Y has directly contacted the members identified as having the highest risk of exposure, and each is taking the necessary precautions," officials from the health club said in an email sent out to members on Friday shortly after noon.

The Y went on in the email to say that "the potential exposure areas were limited to the indoor pool, men’s locker room and the weight room."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

People with TB could be sick for many months before they are diagnosed, and as such, exposure periods can be long.

Effective treatments are available to cure people who are sick from active TB. It is especially important for individuals with symptoms of active TB and those who are immune compromised to see a medical provider to rule out active TB and to discuss treatment, the statement read.

Individuals who would like more information on this potential exposure should call the County TB Control Program at 619-692-5565.

Hazmat Incident at Mission Valley YMCA

Last week, more than a dozen people, mostly children, were evaluated by paramedics Thursday night after they went to the pool at a YMCA in Mission Valley and reported feeling ill, fire officials said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a reported chemical leak at the YMCA located in the 5500 block of Friars Road at around 6 p.m. Crews found a group of children coughing after some type of chemical was released in the pool.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

As of 7:15 p.m., all patients — 11 children and 2 adults — were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, SDFD said in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The pool areas, where maintenance personnel were working, which may have led to a small chemical spill, SDFD said last week, were closed that night and will remain closed until the morning of Jan. 2.