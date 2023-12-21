Hazmat investigation underway after 11 kids, 2 adults fell ill at Mission Valley YMCA

Eleven children and two adults were being evaluated by paramedics Thursday night after they went to the pool at a YMCA in Mission Valley and reported feeling ill, fire officials said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a reported chemical leak at the YMCA located in the 5500 block of Friars Road at around 6 p.m. Crews found the children coughing.

As of 7:15 p.m., all patients were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, SDFD said in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

12 kids & one adult being evaluated after patients in the pool of the YMCA on Friars Rd felt ill. All patients categorized as "minor" as far as injury level. Two patients transported to hospital as of 6:50pm. pic.twitter.com/EnS5uv5rdZ — SDFD (@SDFD) December 22, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It is unclear if the injuries were from contact or inhalation.

"It sounds like it was just more of a mild irritation, some coughing, mild shortness of breath," SDFD Battalion Chief Juan Flores said.

The pool area was evacuated, but other parts of the YMCA remained operational.

"There is no active release now," Flores said. "We've done atmospheric monitoring, water monitoring, and monitoring of the equipment area."

The cause of the leak is still under investigation. Maintenance personnel were working on the pool, which may have led to a small chemical release, SDFD said.

This story will be updated with the latest information.