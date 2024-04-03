County Tax Collector reminds property owners taxes are due in one week

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister Wednesday reminded property owners that there is only a week left to pay the second installment of their property taxes due April 10.

The amount owed countywide is $8.63 billion, $566 million more than last year, McAllister said.

"The deadline to pay is a week away," he said. "A 10% penalty fee is incurred for late payments, and that adds up, so we're encouraging people to go online and pay today."

McAllister's office sent out 1,013,632 secured tax bills in early October. They are posted online to view and pay at sdttc.com. Taxpayers can pay online free using an electronic check and will get an immediate, emailed confirmation.

"More than 73% of taxpayers now pay electronically because it is secure, fast and easy," McAllister said.

The first property tax installment was due on Nov. 1, 2023. The second installment was due Feb. 1, 2024, and becomes delinquent after April 10.

"Property taxes fund essential county and city services," McAllister added. "Public health, public schools, and many more critical services are funded by these tax dollars."