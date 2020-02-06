Coronado Teen Crowned Miss California Teen USA 2020

A Coronado teen has a new title to be proud of --- Miss California Teen USA 2020.

Zoe Hunt, 17, was crowned with the new title at the end of January while competing against several other Miss California Teen USA 2020 hopefuls.

Hunt was actually the runner up in the competition last year and came back this year to take home the crown, according to her mother, Susan Hunt.

Hunt is a senior at Coronado High School with a 4.6 GPA and a love for kayaking, said Hunt's mother.

As Miss California Teen USA 2020, Hunt plans to advocate for getting kids outside and also raising awareness for pancreatic cancer research after her dad was diagnosed with the cancer last year, according to Susan Hunt.

Hunt will compete at Miss Teen USA this summer.