Coronado

Coronado Car Crash Knocks Out Power for Some in Imperial Beach

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Authorities respond to the scene of a car crash in Coronado on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Coronado Police Department

A solo vehicle car crash in Coronado wiped out power for some residents in Imperial Beach on Sunday.

The Coronado Police Department said the crash happened just south of Bird Sanctuary on State Route 75 sometime before 10:15 a.m. An image taken by authorities shows a car with severe damage to its front with smoke nearby.

Due to the incident, the bike path and the No. 2 northbound lane of SR-75 will be closed until further notice. All bicyclists will be ordered to turn around.

By 1:15 p.m., SDG&E reported that at least 15 customers in Imperial Beach were experiencing a power outage. The company estimates power will be restored around 3 p.m.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. Injuries were not immediately reported.

