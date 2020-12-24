holiday giving

Community Provides Holiday Cheer to North County Man With Cerebral Palsy

By Tayler Reviere Verninas

Escondido resident Tim Howard
In a year that’s taken so much, it’s also offered moments of giving. For an example, just look to what community members did for one Escondido man who has cerebral palsy.

Tim Howard, 61, is nonverbal and needs care 24/7. He can't leave his apartment because he is high risk and unable to wear a mask.

Howard's longtime caregiver, Ruth Carranza, is like family to him. On Dec. 12, her daughter set up an Amazon wish list for Howard. Since then, Carranza discovered, they've received more than 50 gifts for Howard and the donations keep coming

Carranza said Howard is elated by everything he's received.

The community's support has brought Howard and the Carranza family an overwhelming amount of joy this season

If you’d like to contribute to Howard’s holiday happiness, check out his Amazon wish list. Or you can direct-message Carranza’s family on Facebook.

