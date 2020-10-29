Community Garden Helps At-Risk Youth Create a Second Chance

A local youth garden is proving to help the community out in more ways than just providing healthy food; it’s giving some teens and young adults a second chance when they need it most.

Non-profit organization Second Chance has a youth garden program where teenagers and young adults can participate and learn a lot of different skills while helping out the community. The program works with 14-to-21-year-olds who might be coming out of the justice system or who might be at risk of getting involved in the justice system.

Participants learn about sustainable agriculture and with the experience they garner, they're able to build their resume. At the end of the program, members go out and look for a job with the skills they learned.

One thing that's incredibly important for these participants is to provide produce to those who really need it.

The program partners with Encanto Elementary School, where they provide produce boxes to students and their families who are in need each week.

“A CSA Share is basically a subscription to our produce," explained Caelli Wright, Youth Garden Program Coordinator. "The program offers a 10-week long membership and people who subscribe get a box of about seven to 10 items of our produce weekly."

That produce box subscription is $30 a week and anyone can sponsor that for a local family in need.

To sign up for the produce subscription, or to learn more about Second Chance's youth garden, click here.