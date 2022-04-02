Gloomy Start to April Continues With Drizzle, Low Temps in San Diego County

The gloomy start to April continues as some light drizzle covered San Diego County on Saturday morning.

"We are seeing a lot of cloud cover this morning and even this afternoon, winds staying onshore so it's allowing that cloud cover to settle over the coast and over the inlands," NBC 7's Brooke Martell said.

Cool and cloudy this weekend for the coast and inland valleys, but enjoy it while it lasts because we have a warming trend on the way! @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/j5eqGEIRDx — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) April 2, 2022

Marine clouds are filled in over the coast, which is producing drizzle and some light rain. The cloudy skies will stay put for most of the day for the coast and inland, Martell said.

Daytime highs will mostly be below average with peak temperatures will be staying between the low to upper 60s across for most of the county. Over the mountains, winds will increase throughout the afternoon with wind speeds that will reach 20 miles per hour, which is a trend that will continue through Sunday.

On Sunday, another round of drizzle is expected and cooler temperatures will also remain.

Changes are on the way, however, as a ridge of high pressure will build off the west coast and winds will shift offshore. As a result, the county is expecting the 80s and 90s to inch their way back into the forecast by Wednesday.