City of San Diego employee suspected of DUI crashes city work truck in Barrio Logan

A City of San Diego employee was arrested Thursday on suspicion of impaired driving after he crashed his city work truck in Barrio Logan, police said.

The man was driving the truck at 5 a.m. Thursday eastbound on Main Street and crashed into a U.S. Navy fence, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver was tested for DUI and arrested by police, Foster said. There were no injuries reported.

A can of beer was found inside the city worker's truck on the morning of Dec. 28, 2023. (OnSceneTV)