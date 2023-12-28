barrio logan

City of San Diego employee suspected of DUI crashes city work truck in Barrio Logan

By City News Service

A City of San Diego employee was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after crashing his city work truck into a fence in Barrio Logan on Dec. 28. 2023. (OnSceneTV)
OnSceneTV

A City of San Diego employee was arrested Thursday on suspicion of impaired driving after he crashed his city work truck in Barrio Logan, police said.

The man was driving the truck at 5 a.m. Thursday eastbound on Main Street and crashed into a U.S. Navy fence, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver was tested for DUI and arrested by police, Foster said. There were no injuries reported.

A can of beer was found inside the city worker's truck on the morning of Dec. 28, 2023. (OnSceneTV)
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

barrio loganSan Diegocity of san diego
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us