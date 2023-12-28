City of San Diego employee suspected of DUI crashes city work truck in Barrio Logan

A City of San Diego employee was arrested Thursday on suspicion of impaired driving after he crashed his city work truck in Barrio Logan, police said.
The man was driving the truck at 5 a.m. Thursday eastbound on Main Street and crashed into a U.S. Navy fence, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
The driver was tested for DUI and arrested by police, Foster said. There were no injuries reported.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Copyright CNS - City News Service