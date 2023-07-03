City of El Cajon hopes residents don't call 911 unnecessarily this Fourth of July

Independence Day is always challenging for dispatchers and first responders. Not only do people light illegal fireworks, but some people also get injured by them or cause fires.

Emergency dispatchers are often swamped with calls, many of which aren’t true emergencies, that’s why at least one San Diego County community is asking its residents to reserve 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

“Call 911 if you are reporting an actual fire or injury from fireworks,” is the message posted on the City of El Cajon’s Facebook page. It features a video of a dispatcher asking people to use non-emergency phone numbers to report fireworks violations that don’t result in injuries.

NBC 7 reached out to several departments with 911 dispatch operators. Most didn’t call us back, but the Escondido Police Department did. They are also hoping to post a similar message, according to Lieutenant Suzanne Baeder. Baeder said in an email that it's important to keep emergency lines free for real emergencies, not loud party calls and calls about illegal fireworks.

Cal Fire was hesitant to say people shouldn’t call in about illegal fireworks being lit, especially since this year’s record rainfall has created lots of tall, brittle brush ready to ignite with the smallest spark.

“It’s so dangerous lighting off fireworks this year,” said Captain Brent Pascua. “Just call 911, get local law enforcement involved and let’s get it stopped before it turns into a big problem.”

Pascua encouraged people to leave fireworks to the professionals. “No matter what you light off at your home you’re not gonna do a better job than what the professionals are doing. Go enjoy that show. That way you’re safe. You take the chance of starting a fire away and you just have a great night.”