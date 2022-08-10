Chula Vista's Bayfront Prepares for More Than Gaylord Pacific

The foundation for the gigantic Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is being built right now on Chula Vista’s bayfront. At the same time, other projects are in the works that will be built right alongside the 1,600-room, $1.35 billion resort.

Bayside Park next to the construction site will remain open during construction. However, the Port of San Diego said driving to the park will change by the end of August. The G Street access to Bayside Park will close at least through next year. Anyone wanting to drive to the park will need to take H Street, which will eventually be the primary corridor to Gaylord Pacific and the bayfront. Quay Avenue will disappear.

Yes, the Gaylord Pacific will dominate @thinkchulavista’s Bayfront, but MORE is coming at the same time like a new large park! @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. @GaylordHotels @portofsandiego pic.twitter.com/Lt2e50hNGe — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) August 10, 2022

Chula Vista will also build a new fire station on the bayfront. Those plans are still in the preliminary stages, but the city said the fire station will need to be operational by the time Gaylord Pacific opens in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Port of San Diego is moving forward with plans for Sweetwater Park, a new park on land that has been dormant for decades. The park will be situated between the Marine Group Boat Works and the new Sun Outdoors RV Resort. The Port is hosting a meeting on Aug. 23 to give residents an opportunity to discuss what art should be installed in the park.

Gaylord Pacific, the new fire station and Sweetwater Park should be done by 2025.