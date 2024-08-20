Chula Vista man to admit threatening life of DA prosecuting Trump in Georgia

A Chula Vista man indicted for alleged death threats toward Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis over her election interference prosecution of former President Donald Trump was scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday.

Marc Shultz, 66, is accused of posting threats in YouTube livestreams, in which he stated, among other things, that Willis "will be killed like a dog" for prosecuting Trump for allegedly attempting to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat in Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

The indictment states that on another occasion, Shultz posted on a YouTube livestream, "Fani Willis will be dead in 2024."

Prosecutors say the threats were made last October.

Shultz's case was slated to be transferred to the Northern District of Georgia, but court papers filed this week indicate he has waived trial in Georgia and intends to plead guilty in San Diego.

The case against Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants is on hold while a Georgia appeals court decides whether Willis might be disqualified from the prosecution due to an alleged conflict of interest involving lead prosecutor Nathan Wade. No trial date has been set for Trump and 14 co-defendants, but four other defendants have already pleaded guilty to various charges and been sentenced.