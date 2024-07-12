Chula Vista man dies on hike in mountains near Idyllwild, Sheriff's dept says

A 61-year-old Chula Vista man who went missing during a hike in the Riverside County mountains was found dead in a ravine, with no evidence of foul play, authorities said Friday.

The body of Hantae Kim was discovered Wednesday adjacent to a dry wash at the bottom of a canyon in the vicinity of Snow Creek, just south of Whitewater, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Lt. Deirdre Vickers told City News Service that deputies received reports shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday that Kim had vanished during an excursion near Fuller Ridge, roughly two miles northeast of Idyllwild, in steep mountainous terrain.

Vickers could not confirm whether Kim initiated his hike alone or with a group over the weekend, or just prior to it.

Sheriff's personnel initiated an air-and-ground search, utilizing the department's Rescue 9 helicopter to try to spot the missing man, according to the lieutenant.

"The subject was not located (by the helicopter crew); however, search-and-rescue efforts continued daily with the assistance of additional search groups and law enforcement agencies," Vickers said.

Parties trekking through the ravine near Whitewater came upon Kim's remains Wednesday.

"There (is) ... no evidence of foul play at this time," Vickers said.

An autopsy was pending.