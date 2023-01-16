Chula Vista Looks to Fill Vacant District 3 City Council Seat

On Tuesday night, the Chula Vista City Council will begin the process of appointing a resident to its vacant District 3 seat.

Seventeen residents applied for the seat that was vacated when Councilman Steve Padilla was elected to the California State Senate in November.

“I saw this as an opportunity to elevate my service,” said applicant Christos Korgan, Ph.D.

“It would be a great opportunity,” added fellow applicant Nimpa Akana.

Less than half of Padilla’s term remains. So, the Council opted to appoint someone to finish the term, which ends in 2024.

“Even though the appointment is only two years, we have a lot to gain and also a lot to lose,” said Korgan.

The 17 applicants come from a variety of backgrounds. None of them will be allowed to run for re-election in District 3. However, it could open other doors.

“Absolutely, this is something that I can get my toe into and get a feel for it,” said applicant Sophia Rodriguez.

It could be a tough process. The Chula Vista City Council appointed people to fill vacant seats in 2009 and 2015. The 2015 process was particularly heated. The appointee could be a tie-breaking vote in some decisions.

“It’s crucial, if not necessary and fundamental to have somebody who has thick skin,” said Korgan.

The council will begin whittling down the list of 17 during Tuesday night’s council meeting. Any applicants who receive support from at least two council members will be invited back for an interview.