Chula Vista City Council Decides How District 3, City Attorney Seats Will be Filled

At a Chula Vista City Council meeting Tuesday, local leaders decided how they will fill the District 3 City Council and City Attorney seats.

For District 3, it was decided the seat will be filled by appointment and not an election. The District 3 seat was left empty as former councilmember Steve Padilla was elected to serve on the state senate. The application period will be from Dec. 23 until Jan. 6, 2023, and a member will be seated in early February 2023.

For City Attorney, the city council decided to host an election next November. Candidates may begin filing in July 2023.

The City Attorney's race was won by Simon Silva, who fought cancer to the bitter end, passing away in early September. He was the top vote-getter in the June primary and remained on the November ballot despite his unfortunate passing, per election rules.

The City Attorney special election could cost up to $2 million.