Chula Vista Councilmember Andrea Cardenas resigns amid criminal charges

Embattled Chula Vista Councilmember Andrea Cardenas, who is being criminally charged amid a fraud scandal, has given up her seat on the council, according to a note sent to her colleagues on Monday.

Cardenas' memo reads:

"In an effort to prioritize my mental health, and the health of my community, I have made the very difficult choice to formally resign effective immediately from my position as Councilmember for our City’s 4th District. It has been an honor and privilege to serve my community and work alongside all of you."

Despite the resignation, Cardenas is still running for re-election this year, even after calls for her to step down.

According to filings, she is still running for re-election in the District 4 city councilmember race and is challenged by Delfina Gonzalez, Christine Brady, Cesar Fernandez, José Sarmiento and Rudy Ramirez.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann promptly issued a statement following Cardenas' resignation:

"The resignation of Councilmember Cardenas is appropriate given the seriousness of the criminal charges she faces and the difficulty of maintaining public trust. It’s important that we now move forward together to address the many challenges facing our city."

Cardenas is due in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary exam readiness hearing.

Criminal charges

Cardenas and her brother, Jesus Cardenas, were indicted on felony counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, money laundering, and other charges stemming from an alleged fraudulent loan for their political consulting business, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced on Nov. 1, 2023.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges at their first court appearance on Nov. 9, 2023.

According to a criminal complaint, the siblings fraudulently obtained a $176,227 Paycheck Protection Program loan in early 2021 intended for their firm, Grassroots Resources.

Jesus Cardenas — who served as chief of staff for San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn until his resignation in 2023 — misrepresented the number of employees and type of business, the complaint said, while Andrea Cardenas allegedly submitted data for another company.

After receiving the loan, the complaint details several occasions in which the siblings allegedly used the loan funds to make credit card payments, payments to a Venmo account, and a $33,500 check to Andrea Cardenas' Chula Vista City Council campaign account.

Amid the scandal, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, other officials and some constituents called on Cardenas to resign.

In a previous statement to the public regarding the allegations against her, Cardenas said:

"I would like to make one thing very clear — my commitment to my community continues," the statement added. "As we move forward in this process, I hope to be given an opportunity by the media, folks in political circles, and, most importantly, my constituents to defend myself."

Jesus Cardenas faces up to four years and four months in prison if convicted. Andrea Cardenas faces up to five years and eight months if convicted of all charges.