Someone who possibly stole a big rig is leading police on a chase through Simi Valley.

The pursuit started in East LA and traveled on freeways through the San Fernando Valley.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The truck has been going slower since the CHP deployed a spike strip.

At one point, the rear set of tires deflated and started smoking.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.