CHP Capt Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge in Carlsbad

A California Highway Patrol captain was arrested last week in the city of Carlsbad for an alleged domestic violence incident, law enforcement officials confirmed Friday.

CHP Capt. Andy Williams, commander of the Oceanside Area office, was arrested on the evening of Oct. 19 in a neighborhood near Carlsbad Village Drive east of Interstate 5 for an alleged domestic violence incident, the Carlsbad Police Department said.

CHP said the officer was off duty at the time but further details about the alleged incident were not disclosed by CHP or CPD.

CHP Border Division commander Chief Omar Watson said Williams' was placed on administrative leave and had his peace officer powers removed while the officer is being investigated.

"The CHP continues to fully cooperate with the investigating agency and we are conducting our own investigation into the allegations. I want to assure the public that we take any allegation of misconduct by our employees, whether on or off duty, very seriously," the statement read.

“I also want to emphasize to the public that the alleged conduct of this employee does not reflect the values, hard work, dedication and professionalism of the CHP and its more than 11,000 employees, who proudly work each day to provide the best in Safety, Service, and Security to the people of California,” Watson said.

The District Attorney's Office said they are still reviewing the case to determine if charges will be filed against Williams.