Child, 10, injured after being struck by pickup truck in El Cajon: CHP

A 10-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in El Cajon Sunday evening, officials said.

An El Cajon man driving a white GMC pickup was traveling north on Rios Canyon Road when the child ran from the right shoulder going west near Olde Highway 80 and got hit at around 6 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital with major injuries, CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

At this time, CHP says the driver didn't appear to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will update this article as more information arrives.