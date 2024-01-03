CBP resumes limited operations at PedWest crossing in San Ysidro

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is resuming operations at San Ysidro's PedWest after it was closed in early December due to the increased illegal crossing attempts along the southwest border.

Along with the San Diego port of entry reopening, three other ports of entry will also be reopening including, Eagle Pass, Texas, Lukeville, Arizona and Nogales, Arizona.

The PedWest operations will reopen seven days a week with limited hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The southbound facility will be open seven days a week with limited hours of operation from 3 to 11 p.m.

“CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation. We continue to assess security situations, adjust our operational plans, and deploy resources to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes – such as scheduling an appointment via CBP One™ – and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States," CBP said in a release.

The port of entry was closed in early December as the agency reallocated officers to help Border Patrol agents encountering migrants along the border.