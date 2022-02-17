Catch The Blossoming Stench at San Diego Botanic Garden

The San Diego Botanic Garden has announced the bloom of the Voodoo Lily, which is also known as a smaller “cousin” to the Corpse Flower.

The bloom began on Wednesday and will continue through this Friday. The bloom of the Konjac Plant is beautiful to see, but not as pleasant to smell by any means. The blooming of this plant smells like rotting flesh and attracts flies and other carcass-eating insects to pollinate it.

This past year thousands of visitors came to the SDBG to see the blooming of another corpse flower, Jack Smellington, which went viral for blooming on Halloween, because who doesn’t want to smell the stench of a rotting corpse to get in the Halloween spirit?

“The bloom will only last a few days,” stated Deputy CEO of SDBG, Brandi Eide, in a press release. This is why it's recommended for those looking to go catch a whiff of the Voodoo Lily to get there as soon as possible.

The SDBG is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. Tickets are available on the SDBG website, where admissions range from $12-$18.

