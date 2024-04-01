Carlsbad, Encinitas establishments may have had measles exposure from San Diego's 2nd case

A second case of measles has been reported in San Diego and San Diego County health officials are warning residents in Encinitas and Carlsbad that they may have been exposed to the potentially deadly virus that was once eradicated.

A 47-year-old resident who recently traveled overseas was hospitalized with measles, marking the second case in the county this year, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported Sunday.

Others may have been exposed at locations in Carlsbad and Encinitas, including the Naked Café, Ralph’s Market, Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Trader Joe’s and more. See below for a full list of locations and times that exposure may have occurred.

"County Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch Immunization Unit staff members are working with Scripps Encinitas Hospital and Scripps Coastal Medical Center to identify and follow up with patients and staff," the HHSA said in a news release. "In addition, County Public Health Services is working with the multiple sites listed below, and potentially others, to identify and follow up with staff who may have been exposed."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This year's first case of measles was confirmed in a one-year-old who had also recently traveled overseas, but the cases are not believed to be connected, the HHSA said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an advisory in late march after seeing an increase in measles cases across the nation. The agency is urging people to make sure kids get their measles vaccines.

“It’s a highly contagious virus. it spreads airborne, which means it can travel long distances. If someone with measles walks into a room of 100 people who are not immune, 90 of those 100 people will get measles,” explained Edmund Milder, MD at Rady Children’s Hospital.

So far this year, the CDC says there have been 97 cases of the virus across 18 states, with about half of cases found in children under 5 years old. The number is up from 58 cases on March 19, which was already equal to the number of cases in all of 2023.

More than 70% of cases occurred in people who were either unvaccinated or had only one dose of the MMR vaccine while 25% of cases vaccination status was unknown. Only 5% of this year's cases were among fully vaccinated people, according to CDC data.

Data from the CDC shows vaccination rates among kindergartners have decreased from 95% in 2019 to 93% at the start of 2022, leaving about 250,000 kindergartners susceptible to measles each year. California's vaccination rate is among the highest in the nation with an estimated 96.5% vaccinated.

According to the CDC, children should get their first MMR dose of the vaccine between 12 to 15 months old. If your child is traveling internationally, that can be moved up to 6 months.

Exposure may have occurred at the following locations:

March 22, 2024

Naked Café

288 N El Camino Real, Suite C

Encinitas, CA 92024

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ralph’s Market

125 N. El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

March 23, 2024

Leo Mullen Sports Park

951 Via Cantebria

Encinitas, CA 92024

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 24, 2024

Trader Joe’s

115 N El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witness

1821 S Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

March 25, 2024

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

6985 El Camino Real #108

Carlsbad, CA 92009

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ralph’s Market

125 N El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

March 28, 2024

Scripps Coastal Medical Center Encinitas

477 N El Camino Real

CA 92024

8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

March 29-30, 2024

Scripps Encinitas Hospital Emergency Department

354 Santa Fe Drive

Encinitas, CA 92024

4:10 p.m. on March 29 to 1:30 a.m. on March 30 2024