Carjacking Suspects Hit Fire Hydrant in Pacific Beach

Suspects in a stolen car crashed into a fire hydrant in Pacific Beach Friday night causing a geyser to spray in the air and flood the nearby street, San Diego police said.

The car hit the fire hydrant at the intersection of Oliver Avenue and Gresham Street in Pacific Beach, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD asked drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Please avoid the area of Oliver Ave & Gresham as we investigate a possible car jacking. The entire intersection is closed to ALL traffic including pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/SEVxSYCJaw — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 24, 2020

Investigators believe the car was stolen at the west end of Hornblend Street, west of Mission Boulevard, adjacent to the beach. A 911 caller reported having their car stolen at gunpoint, according to SDPD.

SDPD said multiple suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing.