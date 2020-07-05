Caravan for Justice Cruises Through San Diego in Support of BLM

Dozens of people paraded through the streets of San Diego in their cars Sunday as part of the Caravan for Justice.

The car protests were in support of Black Lives Matter. Organizers also wanted to remind the public about the people who have been killed by police officers.

“Getting people’s name out there, seeing names, children’s names, names of women and men. But just this idea these are humans, they’re not statistics so I wanted to tell that to people and get people more involved,” said Susan Walsh, the protest organizer.

Caravan for Justice protest going through Clairemont. The demonstration is in support of BLM and demanding justice for people killed by police pic.twitter.com/QZdgHlzvRm — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) July 5, 2020

The group wanted to share their message while staying in their cars to not spread coronavirus.

The caravan went through Clairemont, Pacific Beach, and Mission Beach.