Car Pursued By SDPD Rolls Off SR-94 Onramp, Lands on Roof

A car fleeing police officers in the San Diego area lost control and landed on its roof in a canyon along state Route 94 Monday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD officers were pursuing the vehicle along Kelton Road when it lost control near the SR-94 east onramp sometime before 8 a.m. The vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled over, landing on its roof several feet from the onramp.

Please expect delays as the 94 East on ramp from Kelton Rd will be closed until a car can be towed from the canyon.



A vehicle fled from us & failed to negotiate the turn, landing them in the canyon.



Thankfully both only suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/5wMkSsbisK — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 23, 2020

There were two people inside the vehicle and both suffered minor injuries, SDPD said.

It was not immediately clear why SDPD officers were attempting to stop the silver sedan in the first place or what charges the driver and passenger could be facing.

No other information was available.