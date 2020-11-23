SDPD

Car Pursued By SDPD Rolls Off SR-94 Onramp, Lands on Roof

By Christina Bravo

Car rolls over following pursuit near SR-94
NBC 7

A car fleeing police officers in the San Diego area lost control and landed on its roof in a canyon along state Route 94 Monday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD officers were pursuing the vehicle along Kelton Road when it lost control near the SR-94 east onramp sometime before 8 a.m. The vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled over, landing on its roof several feet from the onramp.

There were two people inside the vehicle and both suffered minor injuries, SDPD said.

It was not immediately clear why SDPD officers were attempting to stop the silver sedan in the first place or what charges the driver and passenger could be facing.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego County in Purple Tier, Adjusts to Curfew

hockey 2 hours ago

Even in Pandemic, Gulls Continue Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

SDPDPursuitSR-94
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us