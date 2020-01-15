OCEANSIDE

Car Fatally Strikes Bicyclist Near SR-76

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Oceanside Police closed a portion of State Route 76 after a pick-up truck fatally struck a bicyclist near the Oceanside Municipal Airport.

OPD said the victim was riding the crosswalk on Benet Road against the light when she was hit by a large pick-up truck traveling westbound on SR-76 at around 7:19 p.m. Wednesday night.

She was thrown more than 100 feet forward to the other side of the intersection, police said.

The bicycle was then dragged several hundred more feet after it got caught underneath a Nissan sedan that was behind the truck.

The victim was identified as a female and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped and was being cooperative throughout the investigation.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

Canyon Drive and Airport Road along SR-76 were closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision can call the Oceanside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team at (760) 435-4498. 

