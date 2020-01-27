Chula Vista

Car Crashes Into San Diego Bay, 1 in Harbor Police Custody

By Jackie Crea and Rafael Avitabile

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Harbor Police Department dive team was working to retrieve a submerged vehicle that crashed into the San Diego Bay Monday evening in Chula Vista.

The vehicle was reportedly involved in a collision before it went into the water just after 9 p.m. near Sandpiper Way and Marina Parkway.

Two passengers were able to get out of the car safely before police arrived, according to the HPD. One was taken to a nearby hospital, and the other was given a field sobriety test and then handcuffed.

Local

Escondido 45 mins ago

1 Killed in Stabbing at Escondido Burger King

Escondido 27 mins ago

1 Killed in Stabbing on Patio of Escondido Burger King

A HPD dive team was working with a local tow truck company to come up with a plan to get the vehicle back on land.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaSan Diego Bay
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us