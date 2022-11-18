The 2022 World Cup in is right around the corner and while so many of us would love to watch the matches at the stadiums in person, it is a long 16-hour flight from LAX to Doha, Qatar.

So, we rounded up a few places across San Diego where you can get in on the fan experience without being too far from home.

Princess Pub & Grille - England

1665 India St, San Diego (Little Italy)

They call themselves San Diego’s premiere British pub, so you can guarantee they will be playing all of England’s games. On their website about this year’s World Cup, they said: “In true Princess Pub fashion, we are also more than ready for one of the pub’s busiest seasons. Catch almost every game on one of our 10 flat screen TVs with surround sound and the type of energy you’d only hope to find during the World Cup.” They also added that they are expected to fill up to capacity, so it might be standing room only.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Mavericks Beach Club - Brazil

860 Garnet Ave, San Diego (Pacific Beach)

For fans of Brazil, this is going to be the go-to spot. Mavericks Beach Club in Pacific Beach plans to transform into a Brazilian hub for the third series of Bar da Copa with food, dancing, live music and more to celebrate the love of soccer. According to a press release sent to NBC 7, this watch party in the past has attracted up to 800 fans. It is a family-friendly event, but minors need to be accompanied by an adult to be let in. There is also an entrance fee of $15 to $25.

Bunny Chow - Various

7128 Miramar Rd Suite1, San Diego (Miramar)

If you’re looking for more of a restaurant feel, you might want to check out Bunny Chow in Miramar. They specialize in South African food and plan to play most of the World Cup games on their two flat-screen TVs. Along with the games, they are going to serve up a traditional brunch and lunch menu for fans, depending on what time the games are on. More details here.

How does the World Cup’s viewership, tickets and attendance compare to the NFL’s Super Bowl?

El Chingon - Mexico

560 Fifth Ave, San Diego (Gaslamp Quarter)

El Chingon is located on Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter. It is a high-energy Mexican restaurant and bar that will be supporting Mexico in the World Cup. According to their Instagram post, they will be offering a 10% discount to customers who are repping their Mexico gear.

The Smoking Gun - U.S.

555 Market St, San Diego (Gaslamp Quarter)

The Smoking Gun refers to itself as a “revolutionary spin on the neighborhood bar and restaurant.” It is in the Gaslamp Quarter and will be holding watch parties for the United States games, according to a post on Instagram. Not only does Smoking Gun have food and drinks, but they also have an arcade with multiple games from air hockey to shuffleboard.

The Rady Shell - Various

222 Marina Park Way, San Diego (Embarcadero)

This iconic waterfront venue is going to be hosting a couple of free watch parties for fans on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26. They will be playing the United States vs. England game on Friday and the Mexico vs. Argentina game on Saturday, and likely more as the World Cup continues. It will all be on the venue’s large LED screens. There are also food and drink offerings on-site from vendors like Lola55 and Biga Pizza. Space is limited, so they ask that you RSVP beforehand to secure seating.

The Gaslamp Quarter - Various

Fifth and Island Avenues

The Gaslamp Quarter is hosting a free, outdoor viewing party for soccer fans of all ages. It is happening all weekend from Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27. The games are at 8 and 11 a.m. According to their website, there will be a beverage garden, free merchandise, raffles and more. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. Get your free tickets here.

This story will be updated as we learn of new watch parties. Have one to add? Click here and select "submit a news tip."