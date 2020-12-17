Caltrans, SANDAG Host Virtual Groundbreaking for SR-125, SR-905 Connector Project

San Diego leaders hosted a remote groundbreaking celebration Thursday to mark the start of construction on the final connector between State Routes 125 and 905.

Crews have begun work on the connector that will bridge southbound SR-125 to westbound SR-905, which, when finished, “will complete SR-125,” said Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda.

Dallarda also said the project’s completion will bring a “binational vision for a vibrant region” by better connecting East County and East Chula Vista to Otay Mesa and the U.S.-Mexico border.

“As we finish the last leg of the SR-125/SR-905 connectors -- when complete, this project will provide the necessary connections throughout the county, for goods movement; it’ll enhance our relationship with Mexico, and it’ll provide new choices for binational travelers, for cross-border activities, such as work, family and vacation,” said SANDAG Chair and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.

Dallarda and Vaus were virtually joined by Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas and San Diego City Councilmember Vivian Moreno for the livestream event, which began at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

During the event, officials also discussed the recent grant funding of $42.52 million from the California Transportation Commission.

Caltrans said the money will go toward “support design development and construction of the future SR-11/Otay Mesa East Port of Entry project.”