Caltrans crews plan for weekend closure of southbound SR-125

Caltrans crews were expected to conduct a weekend closure of all lanes of southbound state Route 125 starting Friday night.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday for a concrete slab replacement.

Drivers will be detoured.

Southbound SR-125 motorists south of state Route 94 will exit using the Jamacha Road off-ramp and reenter the freeway using the on-ramp, a statement from the state Department of Transportation said.

Friday, April 12 at 9pm, Caltrans will close all lanes of southbound SR-125, detouring to Jamacha Rd. Additionally, traffic southbound on SR-125 before SR-94 will be detoured to westbound SR-94 to avoid the closure. The lanes will reopen Monday, April 15 at 4am. pic.twitter.com/2G0mppKHKp — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 6, 2024

Motorists traveling southbound on SR-125 before SR-94 will be detoured to westbound SR-94 to avoid the closure.

Westbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 via Interstate 805 south to state Route 54 east to SR-125 north.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations, the Caltrans statement read.