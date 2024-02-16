Four candidates vying for California's open U.S. Senate seat will face off during a one-hour live televised debate on Tuesday. The debate — hosted by NBC 7's sister station, NBC4 Los Angeles — will be broadcast on NBC 7 and our streaming channels and digital platforms.

Democratic Congress members Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Republican candidate and former San Diego Padres star Steve Garvey are set to participate in the debate on the Universal Studios Hollywood Lot.

NBC4 News Anchor Colleen Williams, NBC4 Chief Political Reporter Conan Nolan and Noticiero Telemundo 52 News Anchor Alejandra Ortíz will moderate the debate, which will cover a wide range of critical issues impacting the diverse state of California. It takes place just two weeks before the March 5 primary.

The debate will be held in partnership with Loyola Marymount University.

When and what time is the 2024 U.S. Senate debate?

The debate will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 20. It begins at 6 p.m.

How to watch the debate live

Over the Air: The event will be broadcast on NBC 7.

Connected TV: Roku channel 4232; Samsung TV Plus channel 1035; NBC San Diego News on Xumo Play; and NBC San Diego News on Amazon Fire TV. Click here to see where else we're streaming on connected televisions.

Mobile Apps and Websites: The NBC 7 San Diego News & Weather app for iOS and Android. You can also bookmark this page and watch it here live.

The four leading candidates to fill Dianne Feinstein's seat in the U.S. Senate will debate for the last time on Feb. 20 before the primary. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 7, 2024.