California US Senate candidates speak to voters at forum in Coronado

Reps. Katie Porter, Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff addressed topics like inflation, health care and diversity

By Kelvin Henry

The leading candidates in California's U.S. Senate race — Reps. Katie Porter, Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff — were in Coronado on Sunday to answer voters' questions.

They attended the AFSCME California PEOPLE Forum at Loews Coronado Bay Resort. Each candidate shared their vision for the state and country, and union members asked them questions about pressing issues this election cycle.

Inflation, health care and diversity were among the many topics discussed.

"The single biggest thing we can do to address [inflation] is to invest in government policies that create more competition," Porter, D-Calif., said when answering a question about inflation. "There should not be a monopoly for bread in this country. There should not be a monopoly for cereal in this country — or meat in this country — but nevertheless, there is."

Social safety net programs were also discussed.

“We have to look at the Social Security trust fund and know that we have to raise the cap so that we can make sure that those who are wealthy — those CEOs and those corporations and those millionaires and billionaires — pay their fair share,” Lee, D-Calif., said.

Another topic was how the candidates would avert a potential government shutdown in November.

“My view is if Congress shuts down the government, members of Congress should not get paid," Schiff, D-Calif., said. "Members of Congress are paid $174,000 a year. Most public workers would love to have a salary even a fraction of that."

The primary election will take place on March 5. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024.

