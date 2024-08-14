What to know about Prop 33, a rent control measure on California's 2024 ballot

There is discord among housing advocacy and tenant rights groups on the matter of Prop 33, a measure that would give city governments expanded power to control rent costs.

For nearly three decades, California has had the "Costa-Hawkins" law in place. That restricts a city's capacity in terms of implementing rent control policies. Cities cannot impose rent control on single-family homes or apartments built after 1995. When a new tenant moves in, landlords can set their own rental rates.

Prop 33 aims to change that and give cities the power to set rent control for any kind of housing. Similar measures were rejected by voters in 2018 and 2020.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joins a growing chorus of mayors from across the county — and across the aisle — who oppose the measure. California YIMBY is also against the proposition. Opponents have raised nearly $70 million and say rent control restrictions will drive developers away and ultimately worsen the housing shortage.

"In San Diego, our housing policies are beginning to yield results, increasing housing supply, and we're starting to see nominal decreases in rents. This measure would undermine our efforts, stall home building and reverse the progress we've worked so hard to achieve," Gloria said in a statement to NBC 7.

Supporters of the measure, who have raised about $20 million, say something has to change in a state where, according to the Public Policy Institute of California, some 30% of renters spend more than half their income on rent. They say local governments should have the agency to specify housing policy based on local needs.

The California Democratic Party and the organizations Tenants Together and Housing is a Human Right are among the supporters.