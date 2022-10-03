Earthquakes

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

A magnitude-3.1 earthquake was reported near Banning just hours after a quake in Orange County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

This map shows where earthquake shaking was reported.
USGS

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California.

In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.

A USGS shows where shaking was reported from a magnitude-3.1 earthquake Monday Oct. 3, 2022 near Banning.

The quake occurred hours after an early morning magnitude-3.1 earthquake in the northeastern Orange County community of Yorba Linda. Weak to light shaking was reported at about 1:30 a.m. in Anaheim, Yorba Linda, Brea, Orange, Fullerton and other parts of Orange County

