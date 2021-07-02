pandemic

Calif Students Get Second Chance To Get Better Grades

Students who struggled during the pandemic will be able to re-do work and change failing grades

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students who failed classes during the height of the pandemic will now have a second chance at them after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law drafted by local leader Lorena Gonzalez.

Assembly Bill 104 expands students' options for "credit recovery," which allows students to make up credits for failed or missed classes. Students who failed at least half of their classes can repeat a grade level.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The law allows high school students to select “pass” or “no pass” marks in lieu of letter grades to keep bad grades from affecting their G-P-A's. Senior can enroll in a fifth year of high school if needed to graduate.

Local

fourth of july Jun 30

Fourth of July 2021: Where to Watch Fireworks in San Diego County

travel 21 hours ago

California Gas Tax Increases Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

Assembly member Gonzalez says school budgets will not be negatively affected by the changes because schools will receive state funding based on the attendance of each student enrolled.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

pandemicRory Devinedistance learningGrades
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us