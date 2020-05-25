coronavirus testing

CalFire Offering Free COVID-19 Testing in Rural Areas

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection will begin to offer free COVID-19 testing to residents in rural and unincorporated parts of the county beginning Tuesday, the agency announced.

CalFire firefighters will be offering the tests on an appointment-only basis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday in areas like Julian and Borrego Springs. For the week of May 25, here is the schedule the testing will be offered:

  • Tuesday – San Diego County Library in Julian;
  • Wednesday – Old SDCF Fire Station in Pine Valley;
  • Thursday – San Diego County Library in Valley Center;
  • Friday – San Diego County Library in Borrego Springs;
  • Saturday – San Diego County Library in Potrero;

More information on future locations will be available at a later date, CalFire said.

Local

San Diego County May 23

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Restaurants Reopen Dine-In for Holiday Weekend

Mission Bay 9 hours ago

Runaway Boat Causes Havoc on Mission Bay

Appointments are required for the tests and can be scheduled by contacting 211. For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus testingCOVID19CalFirefree test
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us