CalFire Offering Free COVID-19 Testing in Rural Areas

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection will begin to offer free COVID-19 testing to residents in rural and unincorporated parts of the county beginning Tuesday, the agency announced.

CalFire firefighters will be offering the tests on an appointment-only basis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday in areas like Julian and Borrego Springs. For the week of May 25, here is the schedule the testing will be offered:

Tuesday – San Diego County Library in Julian;

Wednesday – Old SDCF Fire Station in Pine Valley;

Thursday – San Diego County Library in Valley Center;

Friday – San Diego County Library in Borrego Springs;

Saturday – San Diego County Library in Potrero;

More information on future locations will be available at a later date, CalFire said.

Appointments are required for the tests and can be scheduled by contacting 211. For more information, click here.