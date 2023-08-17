Cal Fire battling 20-acre brush fire with ‘dangerous rate of spread' in Potrero; Evacuation order in place

What to Know: Coyote Fire
- An evacuation order is in place for the area a temporary evacuation point has been set up
- Fire is at 20 acres with a "dangerous rate of spread" and potential for 100 acres
- Cal Fire San Diego is at the scene with additional resources ordered
Cal Fire San Diego is fighting a brush fire in Potrero that has a "dangerous rate of spread" Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported at around 12:11 p.m. on Coyote Holler Road. As of 1:10 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was at 20 acres and says additional resources have been ordered.
Evacuation orders were in place for the area:
The streets under evacuation are Horizon View Drive, Ranch Road and Coyote Holler Road, the San Diego County Sheriff's posted.
Temporary Evacuation Point:
There is a temporary evacuation point at the Mountain Empire High School parking lot located at 3305 Buckman Springs Rd, Pine Valley, CA 91962.
The mountains and deserts have been experiencing some mild weather as a heat advisory was in effect for the mountains and an excessive heat warning was in effect for the deserts until 8 p.m. Thursday.
No other information was available.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.