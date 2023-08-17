Cal Fire battling 20-acre brush fire with ‘dangerous rate of spread' in Potrero; Evacuation order in place

What to Know: Coyote Fire An evacuation order is in place for the area a temporary evacuation point has been set up

Fire is at 20 acres with a "dangerous rate of spread" and potential for 100 acres

Cal Fire San Diego is at the scene with additional resources ordered

Cal Fire San Diego is fighting a brush fire in Potrero that has a "dangerous rate of spread" Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 12:11 p.m. on Coyote Holler Road. As of 1:10 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was at 20 acres and says additional resources have been ordered.

Evacuation orders were in place for the area:

The streets under evacuation are Horizon View Drive, Ranch Road and Coyote Holler Road, the San Diego County Sheriff's posted.

The areas shaded red are under an evacuation order, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Temporary Evacuation Point:

There is a temporary evacuation point at the Mountain Empire High School parking lot located at 3305 Buckman Springs Rd, Pine Valley, CA 91962.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire on Coyote Holler Road in the community of Potrero. Five acres dangerous rate of spread, additional resources ordered. pic.twitter.com/jk309deKgP — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 17, 2023

The mountains and deserts have been experiencing some mild weather as a heat advisory was in effect for the mountains and an excessive heat warning was in effect for the deserts until 8 p.m. Thursday.

No other information was available.

