Cal Fire Battling Vegetation Fire Burning in North County

Cal Fire San Diego is battling a vegetation fire southeast of the community of Rainbow Sunday.

The fire, named the Aruba Fire, is 100 acres Cal Fire said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Around 8:40 p.m., Cal Fire said the forward rate of the fire has been stopped and the fire is now 15% contained.

#ArubaFire [update] The forward rate of spread has been stopped. The fire is now 15% contained.

🎥 @FirePhoto101 pic.twitter.com/YNbuAwUBWO — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2021

The fire was first reported at 4:25 p.m. and Cal Fire said the fire was approximately 10-15 acres.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and cooperators are at scene of a vegetation fire, southeast of the community of Rainbow. The Fire is approximately 10-15 acres.#AroubaFire pic.twitter.com/NtpWdBZRTL — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 5, 2021

At 4:55 p.m., the fire had quickly increased to 40-50 acres with a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire said evacuations are in effect for some areas in the community of Rainbow. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Vallecitos Elementary School, Cal fire tweeted.

#AroubaFire in Rainbow [update] Evacuation orders are now in effect for areas in the community of Rainbow. A TEP Temporary Evacuation Point has been set up at Vallecitos Elementary School. pic.twitter.com/BSfpipKmWE — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 5, 2021

San Diego County Emergency said Sunday night the American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Christ the King Lutheran Church at 1620 South Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook.

According to San Diego County Emergency, residents north of the Aruba Fire can evacuate through Temecula and residents south of the Aruba Fire should evacuate towards State Route 76.

For more information, visit www.sdcountyemergency.com or call the San Diego Sheriff's Department non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

Cal Fire PIO Frank Lococo said over 20 engines have been out of the San Diego area for the past month to help with the Dixie and Caldor fires – but says luckily their absence wasn’t felt today.

"We have 25 engines and crews and several individual overhead positions assigned to various fires throughout the state," Lococo said. "We still have quite a bit of resources available here in the county and we were able to aggressively attack this fire with multiple resources, but we also depend on our operators through local government, federal counterparts."

Investigators are still working on determining the cause of the fire as crews continue containment efforts.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.