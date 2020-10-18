Suspected Robber Shot Twice by Store Owner

The attempted robbery happened at 10:40 a.m. Sunday when a man in his early 20s entered a business in the 1700 block of Vesta Street, said Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

He produced a handgun and demanded money from the cash register, Foster said. The owner, a 40-year-old man, opened the register and gave him the money.

“The suspect went to the second cash register and demanded money from that register,” the officer said. “As the suspect was turning to leave, the owner produced a handgun and challenged the suspect. The suspect turned toward the owner, and the owner shot the suspect twice.”

After the shooting, the alleged robber was taken to a hospital, Foster said. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

San Diego Police robbery detectives are handling the investigation.