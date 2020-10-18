San Diego

Suspected Robber Shot Twice by Store Owner

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. 

By City News Service

The attempted robbery happened at 10:40 a.m. Sunday when a man in his early 20s entered a business in the 1700 block of Vesta Street, said Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department. 

He produced a handgun and demanded money from the cash register, Foster said. The owner, a 40-year-old man, opened the register and gave him the money.

“The suspect went to the second cash register and demanded money from that register,” the officer said. “As the suspect was turning to leave, the owner produced a handgun and challenged the suspect. The suspect turned toward the owner, and the owner shot the suspect twice.”

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Rising Cases Could Push San Diego Into Purple Tier, Officials Warn

Duncan Hunter Oct 12

ICYMI: 50th Dist Candidates Campa-Najjar, Issa Meet for Debate on NBC 7

After the shooting, the alleged robber was taken to a hospital, Foster said. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. 

San Diego Police robbery detectives are handling the investigation.

This article tagged under:

San Diegoarmed robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us