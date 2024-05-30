150-acre Brush fire in Agua Caliente sends smoke over east San Diego County

A brush fire about 30 miles southeast of Julian was sending a plume of smoke over far East County San Diego on Thursday.

The fire, dubbed the Great Fire, started at about 12:21 p.m. along Great Southern Overland in the Agua Caliente area of Anza-Borrego State Park, CalFire San Diego said, adding that wildfire was not threatening any structures.

The blaze grew to about 50 acres in just over an hour, which prompted CalFire to request additional firefighters. By 3 p.m., the fire had grown to 87 acres and, an hour later, had nearly doubled in size.

#GreatFire [Update] The fire is 150 acres and 5% contained. There are currently no structures threatened.https://t.co/Lqxoawmjb1 — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 30, 2024

The 150-acre blaze is about 5% contained. About 90 firefighters, 5 helicopters, 5 water tenders and 15 fire engines are battling flames from above and on the ground.

Some light smoke could still be seen rising above East County mountain ranges. The cause of the fire is not yet known and will be investigated, according to Cal FIre.

No other information was immediately available.