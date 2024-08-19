North County

Brush fire in remote North County driven by winds, heads toward structure threat

Cal Fire said the #CorridoFire has the potential to burn 25 acres

By Eric S. Page

A shot of the #CorridoFire on Monday morning
Flames from a vegetation fire in Pauma Valley charred multiple acres and had the potential to burn much more, but crews quickly got a handle on the blaze.

The #CorridoFire, as Cal Fire is calling it, broke out Monday morning near the 14700 block of state Route 76. Crews found the fire the air as well as the ground, and made retardants drop on the blaze.

The #CorridoFire, as Cal Fire is calling it, broke out Monday morning near the 14700 block of state Route 76. (Google Maps)

"There is a structure threat ahead of the fire," Cal Fire tweeted out shortly before 11 a.m, but by 11:30, the fire appeared to be all but out. Crews on the ground will stay in the area mopping up hot spots.

