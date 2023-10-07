Brush fire erupts in Otay Mesa

A vegetation fire broke out Saturday in the Otay Mesa neighborhood, officials said.
Firefighters with Cal Fire San Diego and the Chula Vista Fire Department are battling the 5-acre blaze — dubbed Border 30 Fire — on Wueste Way, which has "limited access for ground resources," Cal Fire said in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.
The fire has a potential of scorching 20 acres and is burning east, away from the nearby water treatment center, Cal Fire said. At this time, no structures are threatened.
At 5:32 p.m., fire officials said they were making "good progress" toward putting out the fire.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated with the latest information.