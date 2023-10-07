Brush fire erupts in Otay Mesa

A vegetation fire broke out Saturday in the Otay Mesa neighborhood, officials said.

Firefighters with Cal Fire San Diego and the Chula Vista Fire Department are battling the 5-acre blaze — dubbed Border 30 Fire — on Wueste Way, which has "limited access for ground resources," Cal Fire said in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The fire has a potential of scorching 20 acres and is burning east, away from the nearby water treatment center, Cal Fire said. At this time, no structures are threatened.

.CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire is at scene of a vegetation fire on Wueste Way in the community of Otay Mesa. The fire is 3 acres and has limited access for ground resources. ￼￼#Border30Fire pic.twitter.com/dYAFdjcDmm — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 7, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

At 5:32 p.m., fire officials said they were making "good progress" toward putting out the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated with the latest information.