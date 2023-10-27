brush fire

Brush fire breaks out in remote North County

The Rincon Fire was first reported after 3:30 p.m. near the 16000 block of state Route 76 between Valley Center Road and Rim Road

By Eric S. Page

The Rincon Fire burned Friday afternoon in Pauma Valley.
NBC 7

First-responders were called out Friday afternoon to fight a fire in Pauma Valley.

The Rincon Fire was first reported after 3 p.m. near the 16000 block of state Route 76 between Valley Center and Rim roads.

At around 3:20 p.m. Cal Fire said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the fire had burned a half-acre so far, with the potential to char 100 acres. They also said that no structures were threatened at this time. Fifteen minutes later, a second post by Cal Fire estimated the blaze had grown to 3 acres, but officials said that "Firefighters are making good progress." A short time after that, officials said the fire's spread had been stopped.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

That progress was aided, no doubt, by the proximity of Cal Fire's Rincon Station 70, which is very near to where the fire broke out.

A Google map showing the location of the fire

An SDG&E image of the fire showed a plume of white smoke being generated by the fire, pushed almost entirely sideways by winds.

Local

Halloween Oct 24

It's FINALLY Halloween Weekend! Here's where to go to get your scare on in San Diego

first alert weather Oct 24

Will we have ‘real' winter weather in San Diego? Here's what expert forecasters think

Winds were moderate Friday but were expected to shift to Santa Anas over the weekend. A wind advisory warning of gusts in the 50 mph range was scheduled to go into effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday. By Sunday, average winds would be in the 20-30 mph range, with gusts of up to 65 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.

This article tagged under:

brush fire
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us