Brush fire breaks out in remote North County

First-responders were called out Friday afternoon to fight a fire in Pauma Valley.

The Rincon Fire was first reported after 3 p.m. near the 16000 block of state Route 76 between Valley Center and Rim roads.

CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire is at scene of a vegetation fire on the 16000 block of Hwy 76 in the community of Pauma Valley. The fire is a half acre with a potential of 100 acres, no structures threatened. #RinconFire pic.twitter.com/ycu5t0fTzI — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 27, 2023

At around 3:20 p.m. Cal Fire said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the fire had burned a half-acre so far, with the potential to char 100 acres. They also said that no structures were threatened at this time. Fifteen minutes later, a second post by Cal Fire estimated the blaze had grown to 3 acres, but officials said that "Firefighters are making good progress." A short time after that, officials said the fire's spread had been stopped.

That progress was aided, no doubt, by the proximity of Cal Fire's Rincon Station 70, which is very near to where the fire broke out.

A Google map showing the location of the fire

An SDG&E image of the fire showed a plume of white smoke being generated by the fire, pushed almost entirely sideways by winds.

Winds were moderate Friday but were expected to shift to Santa Anas over the weekend. A wind advisory warning of gusts in the 50 mph range was scheduled to go into effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday. By Sunday, average winds would be in the 20-30 mph range, with gusts of up to 65 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.