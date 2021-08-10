Structure Fire Spreads to Brush in Remote East County: Cal Fire

At least two fire agencies were called out to battle a blaze east of Jamul on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
A large plume of black smoke was visible at around 6 p.m. from the fire burning in the 17300 block of Lyons Creek Road in Lyons Valley.
In a tweet sent at around 6:40 p.m., Cal Fire said crews stopped the fire at 1 acre. It started as a structure fire and flames spread to nearby vegetation, the agency said.
The San Miguel Fire Department was also called to fight the fire. Deputies from the San Diego Sheriff's Department are also believed to be at the scene.
