Structure Fire Spreads to Brush in Remote East County: Cal Fire

At least two fire agencies were called out to battle a blaze east of Jamul on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A large plume of black smoke was visible at around 6 p.m. from the fire burning in the 17300 block of Lyons Creek Road in Lyons Valley.

In a tweet sent at around 6:40 p.m., Cal Fire said crews stopped the fire at 1 acre. It started as a structure fire and flames spread to nearby vegetation, the agency said.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a fully involved structure fire that spread to the surrounding vegetation. The forward rate of spread of the vegetation fire has been stopped at 1 acre. The fire is off Lyons Creek Ln in the community of Lawson Valley. #LyonsFire pic.twitter.com/UOQoWLQCJC — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 11, 2021

The San Miguel Fire Department was also called to fight the fire. Deputies from the San Diego Sheriff's Department are also believed to be at the scene.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.