Boy, 17, Arrested in Man's Stabbing Death in Imperial Beach

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in an oceanfront neighborhood near Border Field State Park, authorities said Sunday.

The teen was arrested just after noon Saturday by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility, according to Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"At this point, it appears the suspect and victim did not know each other," Steffen said. "The circumstances and motivation are still under investigation."

Deputies responding to a report of an assault found Victor Josue Villa Perez mortally wounded in the 900 block of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's department reported.

Paramedics took Perez to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit urged anyone with information regarding the crime to call them at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.