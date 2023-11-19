Borrego Springs man suspected of killing his mother in their home

A 41-year-old Borrego Springs man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 63-year-old mother in their home, officials said Sunday.

A deputy responded to the residence in the 2800 block of Borrego Springs Road Saturday afternoon to check on the welfare of a resident, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. A concerned relative phoned the department, worried about the living conditions in the woman's home.

Upon arrival, the deputy was told by the victim's daughter that she saw blood in the house and her mother was not home. She said three people were in the home, including her brother, Jacob Guevara.

The deputy searched the home and found what appeared to be the deceased mother, with apparent stab wounds to her body. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Her name was not immediately released.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Sheriff's deputies detained all three family members present in the home, while detectives conducted an investigation, which led them to Guevara as the sole suspect. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a murder charge.

A motive for the stabbing and circumstances of the crime were still under investigation.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.