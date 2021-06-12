Boil Water Notice Ends for Encanto Following Testing

The boil water notice that was issued for the Encanto area on Thursday was lifted Saturday following results of water tests that concluded no contamination was present, the City of San Diego confirmed.

Those living in the impacted areas of Encanto, Emerald Hills, Jamacha and Broadway Heights will no longer need to boil their tap water for consumption or use bottled water.

The City of San Diego’s Public Utilities Department conducted water quality tests to determine if any contamination occurred while the water main was shut down. Following testing and monitoring, no contamination was found, the city said.

The Boil Water Notice was issued Thursday after a construction crew damaged a water main near Imperial Avenue and 65th Street, which has since been resolved.

A spokesperson for the city said the notice impacted about 2,100 water customers.

NBC 7's Lauren Coronado reports from Encanto where residents are navigating life amid a boil water notice.