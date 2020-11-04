Body of Missing Los Angeles Firefighter Found

Mexican officials announced Wednesday that they had located the body of Frank Aguilar, a California firefighter who disappeared without a trace in late August.

Few details about the discovery of the body are yet known. Authorities are holding a news conference on Wednesday afternoon at which more information will be announced.

On Oct. 9, the attorney general's office of the State of Baja California confirmed the arrests of two people allegedly involved in Aguilar's disappearance.

Fanny N., 32, and Santos N., 27, were arrested Oct. 8, on a highway to Playas de Rosarito for their alleged involvement the case, offcials from the attorney' general's office said in October.

According to investigators, the couple planned to kidnap Aguilar, who was last seen Aug. 20 in Tijuana, but he tried to escape and was shot.

"The victim agreed to meet with a woman we know today is called Fanny 'N.' She identified herself to Aguilar as Monserrat," Hiram Sanchez, attorney general of Baja California, said in October. "He somehow managed to get rid of his captors, tried to run, and as he ran they shot and injured him, and put him in the van."

Aguilar last known location was in zona de Misión del Mar.

"We're trying to determine if he was inside the vehicle or if they had left him somewhere else," Sanchez said in October.

The agents who made the arrest said they located Aguilar's belongings, including his credit card.

The prosecutor's office said in previous interviews that the footage of security cameras and the search of two houses located on the boundaries of Tijuana and Playas de Rosarito indicated that Aguilar may have been kidnapped.